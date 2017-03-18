A History of Nicklas Backstrom's Four-Assist Games
Nicklas Backstrom put up his 10th career four-assist game Saturday as the Caps defeated Tampa Bay, 5-3. It was the first time since Dec. 20, 2013 for Backstrom, who now has 54 assists on the season and is second in the league.
