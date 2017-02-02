Wshington Capitals Host L.a. Kings on NHL NBC, Sunday at Noon Et on NBC
This week's NHL Game of the Week on NBC features a "Star Sunday" showcase highlighting Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who was recently named one of the NHL's Top 100 Greatest Players, and Kings forward Jeff Carter, when Washington hosts Los Angeles this Sunday at noon ET on NBC from Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. Airing most Sundays through the end of the regular season in April, NBC Sports' "Star Sunday" games will shine a spotlight on a star from each team. The stars selected for each "Star Sunday" will be the focus of pre-game player arrivals and interviews, and will be highlighted in pre-game features and "get-to-know" segments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC