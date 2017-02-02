Wshington Capitals Host L.a. Kings on...

Wshington Capitals Host L.a. Kings on NHL NBC, Sunday at Noon Et on NBC

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

This week's NHL Game of the Week on NBC features a "Star Sunday" showcase highlighting Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who was recently named one of the NHL's Top 100 Greatest Players, and Kings forward Jeff Carter, when Washington hosts Los Angeles this Sunday at noon ET on NBC from Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. Airing most Sundays through the end of the regular season in April, NBC Sports' "Star Sunday" games will shine a spotlight on a star from each team. The stars selected for each "Star Sunday" will be the focus of pre-game player arrivals and interviews, and will be highlighted in pre-game features and "get-to-know" segments.

