With the bye week over, Capitals recall forwards Zach Sanford and Jakub Vrana
The Washington Capitals have recalled forwards Zach Sanford and Jakub Vrana from their American Hockey League affiliate to have 13 healthy forwards before a road back-to-back set of games this weekend. Washington is coming off its bye week, having not played a game since Saturday.
