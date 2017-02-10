Watch: Washington Capitals workout Arab female hockey star
Al Ali, 27, is a member of the United Arab Emirates' women's national hockey team. The Washington Capitals fan met former Capitals player Peter Bondra in November in Abu Dhabi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
