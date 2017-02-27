Washington Capitals Acquire Kevin Shattenkirk
After all the speculation, all the rumors, and all they hype surrounding the Kevin Shattenkirk sweepstakes, it has come to an end to tonight in the worst possible way for Rangers fans. When the St. Louis Blues came into Madison Square Garden back on November 1st, I commented that it would be Shattenkirk's last game in New York until February 28th, when the Washington Capitals came to town.
