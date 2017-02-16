The Noon Number: Specialty Set

The Noon Number: Specialty Set

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Japers' Rink

Should that number hold up, it would be the second-highest of the Ovechkin era, trailing only last year's 107.1. After a sluggish start , the team's power play has gradually improved over the course of the season and has been particularly red-hot of late, with four goals in the three games heading into the bye week and at least one power-play goal in 13 of their last 17 games. That has them up to 22.1% on the season - perhaps not the insanely high number we've grown accustomed to seeing, but still very strong and good enough for fourth-best in the NHL .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,550 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC