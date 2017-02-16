The Noon Number: Specialty Set
Should that number hold up, it would be the second-highest of the Ovechkin era, trailing only last year's 107.1. After a sluggish start , the team's power play has gradually improved over the course of the season and has been particularly red-hot of late, with four goals in the three games heading into the bye week and at least one power-play goal in 13 of their last 17 games. That has them up to 22.1% on the season - perhaps not the insanely high number we've grown accustomed to seeing, but still very strong and good enough for fourth-best in the NHL .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC