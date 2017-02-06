The Noon Number: Solid Back-Up Plan

Of those nine white-washings, Braden Holtby has posted six and Philipp Grubauer three, marking just the third time in team history that the team has had two netminders with at least three shutouts. Per Elias , "Al Jensen and Pat Riggin did it in 1983-84, Tomas Vokoun and Michal Neuvirth in 2011-12."

