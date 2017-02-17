The Noon Number: Silencing the Guns
That marks the first time the Caps have been held to fewer than three goals in two consecutive games in almost two months, dating back to a pair of games with almost identical results - a 2-1 loss to Montreal on December 17 followed by a 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers on December 21. In between, the Caps have steamrolled opponents offensively, accumulating a whopping 109 goals in 25 games while giving up just 51, with an overall record of 20-3-2 over that span.
