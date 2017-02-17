The Noon Number: Silencing the Guns

The Noon Number: Silencing the Guns

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Japers' Rink

That marks the first time the Caps have been held to fewer than three goals in two consecutive games in almost two months, dating back to a pair of games with almost identical results - a 2-1 loss to Montreal on December 17 followed by a 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers on December 21. In between, the Caps have steamrolled opponents offensively, accumulating a whopping 109 goals in 25 games while giving up just 51, with an overall record of 20-3-2 over that span.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC