Taylor Chorney gets back in Capitalsa lineup vs. Flyers, replacing Nate Schmidt
Knowing that it'd been awhile since defenseman Taylor Chorney played, Capitals Coach Barry Trotz approached Chorney before the team's bye week and told him to target Wednesday night's game against the Flyers as one he'd play in. The lineup change of inserting Chorney for defenseman Nate Schmidt is made a little easier with Washington coming off back-to-back losses after its five-day bye week.
