Stingrays Practice at Kettler
Gillies, Carlson, and Saucerman take a picture with Alex Ovechkin prior to the Caps practice via the Stingrays The South Carolina Stingrays practiced at Kettler today on their way from Reading to Norfolk, where they play tonight. The Stingrays made the pitstop their morning skate.
