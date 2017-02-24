Sources: Capitals prospect Stanislav ...

Sources: Capitals prospect Stanislav Galiev could be dealt by trade deadline

Read more: The Washington Post

With the NHL's March 1 trade deadline looming, Washington Capitals forward prospect Stanislav Galiev is on the trading block, according to multiple sources. Galiev has 15 goals and 11 assists in 33 games with the Hershey Bears this season, but his opportunities at the NHL level have been limited.

