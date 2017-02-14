Savvy summer moves to add Eller, Conn...

Savvy summer moves to add Eller, Connolly should keep Capitals quiet at trade deadline

Tuesday Feb 14

The most improved component of this season's Washington Capitals was constructed with a handshake in June and a phone call a few days later. With that, General Manager Brian MacLellan traded for center Lars Eller at the NHL draft and then signed winger Brett Connolly on the first day of free agency.

