Red Wings vs. Penguins: Sidney Crosby leads NHL's No. 1 offense

The Red Wings shut down one of the NHL's top goal scorers Saturday, blanking Alex Ovechkin in a 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals, who have the NHL's second-most potent offense. Now they'll be facing perhaps a bigger task against the Penguins and Sidney Crosby, who leads the NHL with 31 goals and is second with 64 points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.