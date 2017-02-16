Red Wings to Celebrate Hockey is for ...

Red Wings to Celebrate Hockey is for Everyone Month this week in Detroit

In partnership with the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association, the Detroit Red Wings will celebrate Hockey Is For Everyone Month this week with unique opportunities to support diversity and inclusion in hockey. Programming efforts support local as well as national organizations focused on diversity and inclusion, including Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality and You Can Play.

