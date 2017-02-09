Red Wings start tough trip with 6-3 l...

Red Wings start tough trip with 6-3 loss to powerful Capitals

7 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

John Carlson snapped a tie early in the third period and the Capitals defeated the Red Wings 6-3 at Verizon Center for their 11th consecutive home victory. The Red Wings, starting a tough three-game trip against the NHL's top three teams in the overall standings, fell to 22-22-10.

Chicago, IL

