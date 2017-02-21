Perennially a underrateda Capitals ce...

Perennially a underrateda Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom is garnering MVP talk

When Nicklas Backstrom walks by the NHL point-scoring leader board in the players' lounge of the Washington Capitals' practice facility, he keeps seeing a familiar name near the top: Nicklas Backstrom. Nevertheless, it's a reminder of the season he's having and one of the major reasons players and pundits in and around the league are paying more attention to the Swedish center than ever before.

