Oshie's 2 goals, assist for Carlson l...

Oshie's 2 goals, assist for Carlson lift Caps past Wings 6-3

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

T.J. Oshie scored twice and set up John Carlson's go-ahead goal in the third period for the NHL-leading Washington Capitals, who collected their 11th consecutive home victory by beating the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Thursday night. Detroit's Henrik Zetterberg made it 3-all less than 1 1/2 minutes into the final period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC