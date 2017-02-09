Oshie's 2 goals, assist for Carlson lift Caps past Wings 6-3

T.J. Oshie scored twice and set up John Carlson's go-ahead goal in the third period for the NHL-leading Washington Capitals, who collected their 11th consecutive home victory by beating the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Thursday night. Detroit's Henrik Zetterberg made it 3-all less than 1 1/2 minutes into the final period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.