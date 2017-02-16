NHL Power Rankings: The Bruce is loose
Got to love the drama in the Atlantic Division! The Boston Bruins have looked like a new new under interim Bruce Cassidy and have jumped back into the top 15 of the NHL Power Rankings. The bad news is their former coach Claude Julien is the new boss behind Montreal's bench after Michel Therrien was let go this week.
