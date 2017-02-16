NBC Sports Celebrates Hockey Day In America with NHL Quadruple Header

NBC Sports celebrates Hockey Day in America this Sunday with an NHL quadrupleheader on NBC and NBCSN, as well as a collection of stories and features that explore hockey's impact and influence across the U.S. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, when Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. NBC's HDIA presentation continues at 3:30 p.m. ET, when Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins host Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings.

