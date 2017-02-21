Nashville Predators vs. Washington Ca...

Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals Preview: A hat trick of hat tricks?

Former Predator coach Barry Trotz and the Washington Capitals are in Nashville to take on former Capital draft pick Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators in a battle of familiar faces tonight. The Capitals lead the NHL in points with 89. They are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, and are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers yesterday.

