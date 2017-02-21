Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals Preview: A hat trick of hat tricks?
Former Predator coach Barry Trotz and the Washington Capitals are in Nashville to take on former Capital draft pick Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators in a battle of familiar faces tonight. The Capitals lead the NHL in points with 89. They are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, and are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan 27
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sad
|1
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC