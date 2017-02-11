Lars Eller gets his shot on Capitalsa power play with Andre Burakovsky injured
When the Washington Capitals practice their special teams, Lars Eller is typically in a white jersey, signifying a penalty killer. On Friday afternoon, he was wearing red, and he got an ovation from his teammates when he scored from the slot.
