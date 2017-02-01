Kuznetsov, Marchand and Burns named NHL three stars of the month for January
Washington Capitals centre Evgeny Kuznetsov was named NHL first star of the month on Wednesday after recording 20 points over 15 games in January. Boston Bruins left-winger Brad Marchand was the second star and San Jose Sharks defenceman Brent Burns was the third star.
