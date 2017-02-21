Injury to Burakovsky allows Capitals ...

Injury to Burakovsky allows Capitals to evaluate depth

That's not a knock on Andre Burakovsky, who was a point-a-game player the last 14 games before a hand injury sidelined him until mid-to-late March. But without the 22-year-old forward, the Capitals get a chance to see what they have in youngsters like Zach Sanford, Jakub Vrana and others in case they're needed in the playoffs.

