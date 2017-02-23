How Nicklas Backstrom's Numbers Stack Up In MVP Race

What makes an MVP? No two people may have the same exact definition of what qualifies a player to be the 'most valuable' in the league, but most can agree that being the best player on the top team usually puts you in the position to win it. For the Washington Capitals, when they are in the position they are currently in, that usually means Alex Ovechkin getting the brunt of the MVP talks.

