Holtby on his support of LGBTQ rights
At Thursday's practice, Capitals goalie Braden Holtby debuted the equality-themed mask that he will wear during Friday's game against the Oilers, as part of the Capitals' celebration of Hockey is for Everyone Night . Holtby, a longtime champion of LGBTQ rights who led the Capitals in last year's Pride Parade , is the Capitals' designated You Can Play ambassador , a role that requires him to serve as "a leader in the locker room and in the community on diversity, equality, and inclusion."
