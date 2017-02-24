Holtby on his support of LGBTQ rights

At Thursday's practice, Capitals goalie Braden Holtby debuted the equality-themed mask that he will wear during Friday's game against the Oilers, as part of the Capitals' celebration of Hockey is for Everyone Night . Holtby, a longtime champion of LGBTQ rights who led the Capitals in last year's Pride Parade , is the Capitals' designated You Can Play ambassador , a role that requires him to serve as "a leader in the locker room and in the community on diversity, equality, and inclusion."

