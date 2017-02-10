Hockey prepares Plan B if NHL players don't go to Olympics

Hockey prepares Plan B if NHL players...

12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

If the NHL doesn't send its players to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the hockey tournament in Pyeongchang will look familiar. With a year before the opening ceremony, the league, players union, International Ice Hockey Federation and International Olympic Committee still don't have an agreement to send NHL players to their sixth consecutive Olympics.

