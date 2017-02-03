Game Day Watch, 2/5: Los Angeles Kings @ Washington Capitals
Game Time: 9:00 AM Pacific TV: NBC Radio: KABC AM 790 Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra if you're a Kings fan: Before yesterday's game we asked if Budaj could sustain his road excellence, and he did. The Caps present a series of new issues, though; when a power play unit with the best goalscorer of the millennium is the team's weak spot, you're in for it.
