Forward Brett Connolly has been a bargain addition for the Capitals

In a game that included Boston star center Patrice Bergeron limping off the ice after blocking a shot and goaltender Tuukka Rask popping his groin on a save , Brett Connolly's ninth goal of the season was likely one of the things that chafed Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney in his team's 5-3 loss. Boston chose not to make a qualifying offer for Connolly this offseason, essentially letting him walk for nothing.

