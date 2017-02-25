First NHL game at Heinz Field memorab...

First NHL game at Heinz Field memorable for all the wrong reasons

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

All of it - every last detail of Washington's 3-1 victory against the Penguins Jan. 1, 2011, in the first NHL game played at Heinz Field - was overshadowed, if not overwhelmed, by the fallout from an incident in the waning seconds of the second period. As Penguins center Sidney Crosby curled near the right faceoff dot in the Capitals' defensive zone, Washington's David Steckel delivered a blow to his head that felled Crosby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
News Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13) May '13 lemonlaw 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC