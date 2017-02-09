Female hockey player from United Arab...

Female hockey player from United Arab Emirates lives out dream, skates with Capitals

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxNY

February is Hockey Is For Everyone month across the NHL as the league is showcasing the diverse global appeal of the "coolest game on earth." That was on display at practice for the Washington Capitals on Wednesday where they welcomed a player from the other side of the world both geographically and culturally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,714,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC