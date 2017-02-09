Female hockey player from United Arab Emirates lives out dream, skates with Capitals
February is Hockey Is For Everyone month across the NHL as the league is showcasing the diverse global appeal of the "coolest game on earth." That was on display at practice for the Washington Capitals on Wednesday where they welcomed a player from the other side of the world both geographically and culturally.
