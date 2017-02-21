Caps vs. Oilers Recap: What Offense? Washington Wins a Tight Test 2-1

With Connor Buddha Mohammad Jehovah Jesus Zoroaster McDavid in town, and the Capitals' injury-riddled defense looking like cheese from Geneva, the home team still managed to get it done defensively for a 2-1 victory. Plus: Tonight was a night of inclusion! And included in that including inclusion we should include the phenomenal play of Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov, too.

