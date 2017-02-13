Caps plan more support for equality

Caps plan more support for equality

13 hrs ago

OBSTACLE: The Rangers' J.T. Miller tries to advance the puck past the Blue Jackets' David Savard during Monday night's game. The Capitals' celebration of the NHL's Hockey is for Everyone Month will continues, with the team on Monday announcing several initiatives in support of the You Can Play Project, which is "dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all athletes, without regard to sexual orientation and/or gender identity."

