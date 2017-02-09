Capitalsa penalty kill is back to its...

Capitalsa penalty kill is back to its space-stealing ways

Capitals forward Jay Beagle and the rest of the team's penalty-killing unit has righted its play after a recent rough patch. When assistant coach Lane Lambert pulled up the video, the Capitals' penalty-killing problem was immediately apparent.

