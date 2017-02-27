Capitalsa Matt Niskanen practices fully, while other injured Capitals remain limited

In an encouraging sign for the Washington Capitals, defensemen Matt Niskanen and Brooks Orpik and forward T.J. Oshie practiced with the team at Prudential Center on Monday afternoon after missing the past two games. Capitals Coach Barry Trotz said all three players are still considered "day-to-day," but Niskanen, who suffered a lower-body injury in Philadelphia on Wednesday, is closest to playing because he was the only one who was a full participant at Monday's practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.