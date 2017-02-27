Capitalsa Matt Niskanen practices ful...

Capitalsa Matt Niskanen practices fully, while other injured Capitals remain limited

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In an encouraging sign for the Washington Capitals, defensemen Matt Niskanen and Brooks Orpik and forward T.J. Oshie practiced with the team at Prudential Center on Monday afternoon after missing the past two games. Capitals Coach Barry Trotz said all three players are still considered "day-to-day," but Niskanen, who suffered a lower-body injury in Philadelphia on Wednesday, is closest to playing because he was the only one who was a full participant at Monday's practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
News Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13) May '13 lemonlaw 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC