Capitalsa Lars Eller finding his goal-scoring touch with five in past nine games

19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The first half of the season for Lars Eller can be broken down as such: The first 20 games were part of the adjustment period of joining a new team, the next 20 games were described as "snake-bitten" by Coach Barry Trotz and the past nine games have been a product of increased comfort with the Washington Capitals and Eller's luck turning around. After Eller started the season with three goals and four assists through the team's first 40 games, the offensive contributions have started coming more consistently with five goals in nine games.

