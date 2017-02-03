Capitals' usual formula for wins stymies Canadiens

William Nylander got his first career hat trick, James van Riemsdyk scored his second of the game to break a tie with 1:36 left and the Maple Leafs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Bruins on Saturday night. Connor Brown also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots for Toronto, which moved one point behind Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division.

