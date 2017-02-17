Capitals send Jakub Vrana back to Hershey
The Washington Capitals announced Sunday that rookie forward Jakub Vrana has been sent back to the Hershey Bears in the AHL. With forward Andre Burakovsky out for an extended period with a hand injury, either Sanford or Vrana was expected to fill the spot.
