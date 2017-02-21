Capitals keep streak alive with win o...

Capitals keep streak alive with win over Oilers

The Washington Capitals kept their incredible home ice winning streak going Friday night with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. "We knew coming in it was going to be a tough task," said head coach Todd McLellan.

