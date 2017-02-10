Capitals could match NHL home scoring record on Saturday
Capitals defenseman John Carlson celebrates his goal with T.J. Oshie during the third period of Thursday's game. The Capitals scored at least five goals and won on Thursday at Verizon Center, because that's all the Capitals do these days when they're in D.C. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Washington became the second team in NHL history to score at least five goals in 10 straight home games with its 6-3 win against the Red Wings.
