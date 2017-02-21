Capitals beat Oilers to extend home winning streak to 13

Edmonton Oilers left wing Jujhar Khaira is pressured by Washington Capitals defenseman Taylor Chorney during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Washington. Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot makes a save as Washington Capitals defenseman Taylor Chorney falls against him in front of Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera , of Slovakia, and Oilers right wing Jordan Eberle during the second period of their NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Washington.

