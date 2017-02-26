Capitals' Alex Ovechkin is 'a little bit off' after a third shotless game this month
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game. NASHVILLE - In the 900th game of his career, Alex Ovechkin 's first shot came in the third period, firing the puck past the Nashville Predators goaltender after his initial attempt from the slot was blocked.
