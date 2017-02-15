Capitals acquire defenseman Tom Gilbe...

Capitals acquire defenseman Tom Gilbert from Kings

15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Capitals acquire defenseman Tom Gilbert from Kings The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Tom Gilbert from the Los Angeles Kings for a conditional draft pick Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lPUK24 FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Kings' Tom Gilbert pauses on the ice during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, in Glendale, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Comments made yesterday: 32,550 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,687

