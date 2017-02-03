Braden Holtby named Washington Capitals' LGBT-inclusion ambassador

The NHL has appointed goaltender Braden Holtby as the Washington Capitals' LGBT-inclusion ambassador as part of its new initiative to include more LGBT support and visibility in hockey, Outsports reports. In a collaboration with You Can Play , the NHL has assembled team ambassadors for all 30 teams to set an example for equality in the locker room and to be a support system for LGBT people on the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.