Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview
The Washington Capitals are coming off a disappointing 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders in their return from the NHL All-Star break on Tuesday night. However, the Capitals will face an opponent they have enjoyed a lot of recent success against in the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night Washington has won seven straight meetings with Boston dating back to 2014 in primarily low-scoring affairs.
