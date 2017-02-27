Blues trade Shattenkirk to Capitals f...

Blues trade Shattenkirk to Capitals for picks and a prospect

Read more: KFVS12

The hockey world has been buzzing with rumors for days, but the Blues have finally found closure regarding their hot commodity. According to multiple reports, the Blues have traded Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Zach Sanford and several draft picks.

