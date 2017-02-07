Behind Enemy Lines: Washington Capita...

Behind Enemy Lines: Washington Capitals still the class of the NHL

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canes Country

After a first quarter of the season which could be described as middling for last season's Metropolitan Division champions, the Washington Capitals have returned to last season's form with absolute vengeance, compiling a 16-2-1 record in their last 19 games. That stretch also includes a 6-1 waxing of the Hurricanes on January 23rd .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,002 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC