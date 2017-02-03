Backstrom scores winner in third peri...

Backstrom scores winner in third period as Capitals topple Canadiens 3-2

Nicklas Backstrom scored in the third period as the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in the third and final meeting between both teams this season. Jay Beagle and Andre Burakovsky also scored for Washington .

