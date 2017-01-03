With 11 goals in the last two games, ...

With 11 goals in the last two games, the Capitals' offense may be heating up

Goal scoring has never been an issue for the Washington Capitals since Alexander Ovechkin joined the team in 2005, but the start of the Capitals ' 2016-17 season was a little abnormal. Through the first 36 games of the Capitals season, Washington had only scored 98 goals, averaging 2.68 goals per game, good for 13th in the league.

