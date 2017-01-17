Wearing a walking boot, Matt Cullen m...

Wearing a walking boot, Matt Cullen misses Tuesday practice

Read more: Post-gazette.com

After blocking a Matt Niskanen shot with his right skate Monday in the third period of an 8-7, overtime win against the Washington Capitals , Penguins center Matt Cullen did not practice Tuesday and was spotted around the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in a walking boot. The apparent injury occurred at 9:21 of the third period, though Cullen missed no time and finished his last shift with 33 seconds left in the final period.

