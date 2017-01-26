Wayne Simmonds' goal gives Metropolitans victory

JANUARY 29: Wayne Simmonds #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts after being named the 2017 Honda Ridgeline NHL All-Star MVP following the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Tournament Final at Staples Center on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. less LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Wayne Simmonds #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts after being named the 2017 Honda Ridgeline NHL All-Star MVP following the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Tournament Final at Staples ... more Metropolitan Division's Wayne Simmonds, left, of the Philadelphia Flyers, and goalie Braden Holtby, of the Washington Capitals, celebrate their team's win against the Pacific Division in the NHL hockey All-Star championship game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.