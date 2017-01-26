Wayne Simmonds' goal gives Metropolit...

Wayne Simmonds' goal gives Metropolitans victory

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

JANUARY 29: Wayne Simmonds #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts after being named the 2017 Honda Ridgeline NHL All-Star MVP following the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Tournament Final at Staples Center on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. less LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Wayne Simmonds #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts after being named the 2017 Honda Ridgeline NHL All-Star MVP following the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Tournament Final at Staples ... more Metropolitan Division's Wayne Simmonds, left, of the Philadelphia Flyers, and goalie Braden Holtby, of the Washington Capitals, celebrate their team's win against the Pacific Division in the NHL hockey All-Star championship game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan 27 BinocularsPharts 4
News Fatal flaws: The reason your favorite NHL team ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 sad 1
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC